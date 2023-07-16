Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.59.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

