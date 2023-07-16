Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 21,586 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,586 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

