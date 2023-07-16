Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.