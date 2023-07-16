Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,543 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $298.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.79 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.20.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

