Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 423 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CEVA by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,037 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in CEVA by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 179,676 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 126,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

CEVA opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $609.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

