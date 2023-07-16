Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 286 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Ciena by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,583,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,114,000 after buying an additional 945,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $795,504. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena Stock Down 5.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

