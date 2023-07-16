Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after buying an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after buying an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,821,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,080,000 after buying an additional 109,107 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

