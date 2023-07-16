Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,581.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $69,363.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,874.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,581.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,282 shares of company stock worth $1,810,337 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

PCRX opened at $37.29 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

