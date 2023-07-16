Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,277 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,277 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Crown Castle by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 773,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $115.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.02. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

