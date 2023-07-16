Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. CSFB reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$74.87 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$61.23 and a 52 week high of C$84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.41.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.48 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2129094 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

