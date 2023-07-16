Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CCCMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $29.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cancom has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

