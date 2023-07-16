Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,077 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. 7,723,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,730,919. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

