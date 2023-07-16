Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.19. 569,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.