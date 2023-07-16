Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.21. The stock had a trading volume of 664,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $291.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.