Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 45,115,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,700,116. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.15, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

