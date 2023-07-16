Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,816 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,380. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.