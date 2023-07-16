Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.31

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.97 billion and approximately $300.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.23 or 0.06358468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003038 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,983,607,756 coins and its circulating supply is 34,976,726,300 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

