Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.62. 1,936,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,316. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

