Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVE. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,411,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,607,000 after purchasing an additional 173,490 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.