Chainbing (CBG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,215.60

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $546.40 million and $4,215.60 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainbing has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

