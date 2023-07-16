Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.23.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

