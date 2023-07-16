Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 713.9% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Kenefick bought 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,398.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 788.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chemung Financial Price Performance

CHMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $180.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

