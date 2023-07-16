Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEAW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

About Chenghe Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.