Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ CHEAW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
About Chenghe Acquisition
