ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 251.6% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 138.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of COFS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.39.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

