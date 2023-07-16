Citigroup Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $140.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

