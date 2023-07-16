Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

