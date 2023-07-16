Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.53.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.2 %

CLF opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.