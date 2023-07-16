Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JMP Securities

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,887,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,446 shares of company stock worth $34,226,550 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after buying an additional 2,588,707 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after buying an additional 1,433,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

