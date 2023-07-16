Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,512. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 52.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.