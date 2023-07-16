Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,512. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
