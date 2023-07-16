CoinField Coin Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $75.81 million and approximately $73.27 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.