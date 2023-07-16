Colorado Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 301.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 162,777 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

