Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 80,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 377,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 336,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,842. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

