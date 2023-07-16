Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $6.18 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $5,025,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.78 on Friday, hitting $487.89. 1,071,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

