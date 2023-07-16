Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,124 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 324,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,147 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,199 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. 5,566,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,950. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.