Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

