Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,630,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 335,546 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.0% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $175,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $42.01. 12,903,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,430,813. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

