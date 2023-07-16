Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 288,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,146,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

