Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,544 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.11. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

