Cosmos Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $9.52 or 0.00031426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $64.84 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.