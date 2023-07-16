Covenant Tops One Day Volume of $62,574.18 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $19.63 million and $62,574.18 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,877,129 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

