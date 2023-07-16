Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIK opened at $2.93 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

