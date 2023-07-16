Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

