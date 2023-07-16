Critical Comparison: IDW Media (IDWM) vs. Its Rivals

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IDW Media to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.61 IDW Media Competitors $667.02 million $185.56 million 2.35

Profitability

IDW Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -20.47% -35.94% -5.48%

Volatility & Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IDW Media and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 194 404 573 15 2.34

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 73.70%. Given IDW Media’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

IDW Media competitors beat IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

