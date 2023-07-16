CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) to Release Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 17th. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $101.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, TheStreet lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, CAO Michael John Daley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael John Daley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.