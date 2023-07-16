Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Up 88.9% in June

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 243,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPTK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Crown Proptech Acquisitions was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

