CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 857.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

