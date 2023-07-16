Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.