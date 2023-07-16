Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 4,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; extended reality communication and virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services and solutions, and identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

