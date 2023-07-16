Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,316. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

