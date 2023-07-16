Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $9.11 on Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $95.91 million and $115,505.40 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $9.11 or 0.00029958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

